Jennifer Read’s attorney says civil suit dropped to take emergency custody of Chad Read’s children

Jennifer Read (right) with her attorney (left). Image from screen capture of Good Morning America report.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A lawsuit submitted by Jennifer Read to get custody of Chad Read’s children from their mother, Christina Read, was dismissed, according to Read’s attorney.

The attorney said the suit and petition were dismissed “without a hearing on the merits of the case.”

According to Read’s attorney, Texas law would require a blood-relative of the children to file a suit to obtain custody.

“It pains Mrs. Read that no family member has yet stepped up to protect these children,” her attorney said in a statement.

The following is a press release from the office of Matthew L. Harris, Attorney at Law: