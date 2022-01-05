Jennifer Read’s attorney says civil suit dropped to take emergency custody of Chad Read’s children

LUBBOCK, Texas– A lawsuit submitted by Jennifer Read to get custody of Chad Read’s children from their mother, Christina Read, was dismissed, according to Read’s attorney.
The attorney said the suit and petition were dismissed “without a hearing on the merits of the case.”
According to Read’s attorney, Texas law would require a blood-relative of the children to file a suit to obtain custody.
“It pains Mrs. Read that no family member has yet stepped up to protect these children,” her attorney said in a statement.
The following is a press release from the office of Matthew L. Harris, Attorney at Law:
I have been contacted for an update on Jennifer Read’s child custody suit against Christina Read and asked to respond to recent reports of that suit being dismissed.
Mrs. Read filed an intervention into Chad & Christina Read’s existing suit with the desire to protect the children from their ongoing exposure to their father’s killer. Unfortunately, the Court dismissed that suit, along with her Petition, without a hearing on the merits of the case. That dismissal should not be viewed as condonation by the Court’s of Christina Read’s actions.
Given that dismissal, there are no child custody proceedings that are pending for Chad Read’s sons. Under Texas law, one of the blood-relatives of the children would need to file suit to obtain custody of the children, and it pains Mrs. Read that no family member has yet stepped up to protect these children. Mrs. Read is glad that other family members have joined in her civil suit against Kyle Carruth but wishes that their priorities had been to seek protection of the children first, as she did.Matthew L. Harris