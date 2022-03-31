LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County Grand Jury chose not to indict William “Kyle” Carruth in the shooting death of Chad Read, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Video showed Carruth shooting and killing Read around 4:20 p.m. on November 5, 2021 during a verbal altercation over child custody.

While the shooter was not identified at the time by police or prosecutors, multiple court documents named Carruth as the shooter.

Multiple civil lawsuits were filed against Carruth after Read’s death. Additionally, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case due to Carruth’s connection to a local elected official.

Instead, the case was investigated by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Two videos of the altercation were released by attorneys on November 24. The first was released by an attorney representing Read’s widow, Jennifer Read, while the second was released by an attorney representing Carruth.

The videos show separate points of view of the heated argument that led to the shooting.

In an affidavit filed by Jennifer Read, she said Carruth and Christina Read, Chad Read’s ex-wife, “engaged in a conspiracy to assault and/or murder Chad that day.”

Carruth’s attorney, however, argued Read was shot in self-defense.

“Raising his left leg, he was continuing his advance on Kyle, threatening him and posing an immediate threat. Kyle responded,” Carruth’s attorney, David M. Guinn, said. “This is a justifiable homicide.”

Read the full statement by the AG’s Office below: