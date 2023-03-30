LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge granted an order to combine two wrongful death lawsuits that were filed against Kyle Carruth over the fatal shooting of Chad Read in 2021, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

This brought the lawsuit one step closer to additional proceedings, including whether or not the lawsuit will be moved out of Lubbock County.

The two lawsuits were filed against Carruth and his businesses in 2021 by Read’s mother, Jinx Read and his widow, Jennifer Read. Chad Read was shot and killed during a verbal altercation over child custody in the 2100 block of 90th Street on November 5, 2021.

Jennifer said in a press conference shortly after the shooting that she watched “Kyle Carruth shoot and kill” her husband. She asked police and even the Attorney General to take action. At that point, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton already released a statement that said his office started a criminal investigation into the shooting. However, in March 2021, a Lubbock County Grand Jury chose not to indict Carruth in the shooting death of Chad Read.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Carruth’s lawyer, Grady Terrill stated in previous court filings, “Carruth was forced to use deadly force to defend himself his property and/or others, which caused the death of Chad Read.” Carruth, who is the ex-husband of former 72nd District Court Judge Anne Marie Carruth, denied the “allegations” of the two lawsuits in December 2021.

Senior District Judge R.H. Wallace issued the order of consolidation. Wallace was assigned to the case after the State District Judge for the 237th District Court, Les Hatch, recused himself from presiding over Jennifer Read’s civil lawsuit.

Court filings said a trial was tentatively set for April 2024.

