Lubbock, Texas — The Salvation Army rolled out its annual Red Kettle Campaign in mid-November and they told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday it is “almost to their goal.”

Major David Worthy, the commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Texas South Plains said, “I’m happy to report that we are at 78% of our campaign goal already. So that’s that’s really good.”

“And at the rate they were going now if people continue to give, the weather holds up, they can get to cold, rainy and we don’t have lots of snow, then we very well may exceed our goal,” Worthy said. “You know, this community every year digs deep and gives to the campaign.”

If you happen to stop by a red kettle and would like to donate but you don’t have cash, a QR code is available to scan to donate virtually via smartphone.

Virtual donations are also accepted here.

Worthy explained with two weeks left in the campaign, the goal of raising $200,000 can be reached with more volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.