LUBBOCK, Texas – In light of the civil suit filed by Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman, LLP against The Office Bar, EverythingLubbock.com looked into recent Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission violations.

In the last five years, The Office Bar has had two violations according to TABC online records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The Office Bar had an “Emergency Order” violation that was filed on December 5, 2020. An emergency order means there was a “continuing threat to public welfare,” according to TABC rules. During this time, there were executive orders for bars to shutdown due to COVID-19. TABC’s Public Information Officer, Chris Porter, said it was likely that the bar was open when it wasn’t supposed to be. The bar was suspended for eight days from December 7, 2020 to December 15, 2020 as a result of the violation. The status of the violation is now closed.

The second violation was on May 14, 2021 for “Breach of the Peace.” TABC rules state a breach of the peace violation happens when an incident that happens on the premises involves shooting, stabbing or murdering someone, bodily injury of a person, threatening another person with a weapon, discharging a firearm or destroying the property of the bar. The violation records stated The Office Bar received “Suspension of Civil Penalty” as a result of the violation. The bar was closed for two days from September 22, 2021 to September 24, 2021. The status of the violation is now closed.

According to the lawsuit, George Wallace, 46, left The Office Bar in the early morning hours on Saturday and was driving the wrong way on Marsha Sharp when he hit a family head on. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene along with the diver of the other vehicle, Xavier Caballero, 23, and passenger Melodi Boivin, 21. Caballero’s two kids, Marcellus Boivin, 2, and Lezlie Caballero, 1, were taken to University Medical Center where they later died. Boivin was also carrying their unborn child who was killed in the crash.

The civil suit filed against The Office Bar states employees of the bar served Wallace when he “was obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others.“

Porter from TABC said, “TABC is conducting an investigation, but they will need to find hard evidence that ties to the sales of alcohol after the person was exhibiting intoxication symptoms.” He added, “It may take a few weeks for them to do the investigation.”

Jason Medina, the family’s lawyer, spoke in a presser on Wednesday in regards to the civil suit. Medina said, “In the state of Texas when a bar or bar owner obtains a liquor license, they have to agree they will not serve intoxicated individuals.” He added, “We need to stop bars from overserving individuals… the only way to do that is through accountability.” Medina stated the civil suit is to “hold the at fault individuals accountable, but just as important, make sure nothing like this happens again.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to The Office Bar to comment. The story will be updated if the business responds.