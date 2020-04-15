The Plaza Restaurant surprises one of their loyal costumers for his birthday while he in isolation because of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – A couple of employees from The Plaza Restaurant surprising one of their favorite customers. Ram is a loyal customer and before the Coronavirus shut them down, he’d stop in several times a week. When employees found out it was his birthday, and he was in isolation alone they knew they had to do something special by dropping off some gifts.

“It just melts your heart because he is an older man but he is just so sweet and he is so genuine and so seeing him come out and smile and see that surprise on his face it just felt so genuine and it just makes your heart melt,” said Tina Gonzalez, an employee at The Plaza.

Tina and Destiny say it’s hard not seeing their customers every day and are looking forward to seeing them again, when this is all over.