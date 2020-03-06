Thieves targeting vehicles to steal firearms

LUBBOCK, Texas – A group of college students were coming home from a bar early when they walked up to their house and saw suspects breaking into their trucks.

Luke Brigham and his friends hid behind anything they could as the suspects fired multiple shots and then fled the scene.

“I was calling 911 thinking that it was all over and done with,” said William Boyd. “Little did I know they got in their cars came down the street and thank God, me and Luke’s car was in between me and the bullets.”

There were five cars outside and only the trucks were broken into. The only thing taken was a shotgun.

“They usually target trucks that guns will be in so I just want to keep your gun in your car,” said Brigham.

The next day they realized one of the bullets went through their roof.

“All the way through the bed, through my trash can and bounced off the wall,” Brigham said.

With all the damage done, they are just thankful no one got hurt.

“There’s a lot of people that could have gotten hurt and yeah there’s definitely a lot of break-ins,” said Boyd. “I had a couple of buddies last week, they got their trucks broken into as well so something needs to be done.”

The police have still not arrested anyone in this crime, if you know anything please contact the Lubbock Police Department.