Third Lubbock-area Braum’s to open next week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Braum’s reminded everyone on Friday morning that its third location in the Lubbock area will open next week. One location was opened recently along Milwaukee Avenue. Another opened recently in Wolfforth. The newest location will be 8217 University Avenue.

The following a statement from Braum’s.

Braum’s Store on University Opening Next Week

Lubbock, Texas – It’s only been a little over a month since Braum’s opened their first Lubbock store, and now they are set to open their third location in the area.

The newest store is located at 8217 University Avenue. It will open its doors at 6 a.m. next Tuesday, July 14.

The new location features a very sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests, and double drive-through windows.

“Lubbock continues to welcome Braum’s with open arms,” said Drew Braum, President, and CEO of the company. “Right now, we plan to have seven stores in the Lubbock area by the end of the year.”

The next location will be at 50th and Milwaukee followed by one just off of Texas Tech’s campus, then another store will be in Levelland, and the last store will be at 122nd and Quaker in Lubbock.

The newest location brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 285. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.