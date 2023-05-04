LUBBOCK, Texas – A trend on social media for weight loss has led to a shortage of a popular diabetes medicine nationwide.

“Because Ozempic and Wegovy work so well, we are seeing so many testimonials everywhere, and people are starting to ask for it,” said Dr. Allison Childress, nutritional sciences professor at Texas Tech University (TTU).

Ozempic was first prescribed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes back in 2017. Childress said many of the patients on the medicine were losing a lot of weight.

“As the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) looked a little bit more into it, they actually approved a drug called Wegovy, which is the same thing as Ozempic, just in a higher dose for weight loss.”

While Ozempic and Wegovy have the same active ingredient called Semaglutide, Dr. Martin Binks with the TTU Nutrition and Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) said they aren’t interchangeable.

“Some of the comments I saw from some of the celebrities were more about achieving appearance goals or just feeling like you’re in better shape, and that’s not the right message,” Binks said. “I think that for many of these medicines, they’re intended for people to make up for something that their body’s not doing, and the medicines are designed to target that in a way that helps it to work properly.”

The rise in popularity for weight loss outcomes led to a surge of prescriptions, which left many patients without the life-saving drug.

“This medication is being prescribed for people who don’t necessarily meet the diagnostic criteria, and we can get away with that when people are paying out of pocket,” Childress said. “Now, we have a shortage for those people who were using it for type 2 diabetes, and that’s where our concern really lies.”

Binks said the drug shortage is a major concern.

“The emotional toll that takes in terms of feeling like you don’t have the medicine you need, having to switch to a new medicine, but also the fact that if it’s a widespread issue, and this is the one that works for them, and works best for them, it could cause some medical issues,” Binks said.

Binks said once you start taking the drug, you’re in for the long haul.

“The whole point of a chronic illness is that you don’t stop the treatment when symptoms have improved,” Binks said. “These are about providing the body with something that it’s missing, and that needs to be replaced long term.”

Childress said insurance coverage for both Ozempic and Wegovy has been spotty for patients, leaving many having to foot the bill.

According to GoodRx, the cheapest you can buy Ozempic without insurance is over $900 per month. As for Wegovy, it’s at least $1,300 monthly.

Regardless of if you take the drug for obesity or type 2 diabetes, Childress is hopeful the supply of the drug stabilizes very soon.

“This medication literally saves lives,” Childress said. “That’s what really makes it so important. Are there other medications for diabetes? Yes. Are there other medications for obesity? Yes, but so far, this is one of the best we’ve seen.”

According to the FDA shortage tracker, Ozempic and Wegovy are currently in shortage.