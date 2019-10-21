This year’s pumpkin supply put on ice due to early freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas — The parents of Crestview Elementary School students received a message on Monday that this year’s Pumpkin Patch event was canceled.

Parents of the students at Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School were also notified on Monday that the Mobile Pumpkin Patch event this week is canceled. The Lubbock-area farm that was going to provide pumpkins cannot do it this year because of an October 12 freeze.

On average, Lubbock experiences a freeze on October 31. This year’s freeze was 19 days early.

EverythingLubbock.com called around. Assiter Punkin Ranch in Floydada said the freeze came right on the same morning as the start of the Punkin Days celebration.

Assiter said white pumpkins were damaged but not their orange and green pumpkins. Assiter said points further north were hit hard, such as pumpkin patches around Plainview.

But points further south were not damaged, and so Assiter said there will be an impact on the pumpkin supply, but overall it will not be devastating to consumers.