LUBBOCK, Texas – The organization Threads of Love makes handmade outfits for babies in the NICU and Family Birth Center at UMC Children’s Hospital.

They even make outfits for stillborn babies, and a lot of the time, parents choose to bury their baby in them.

The Lubbock chapter started in 2006, and ever since then, each thread was sewn with love, and they have been making these outfits to show overall support to new parents and remind them they are not alone.

“This is more for the parents than for anybody else. Because this gives them a hope, a sense that someone else is thinking about them, praying about them and supplying some of their needs,” Debbie Harvey, the co-leader for the organization, said.

She said their mission is to reach out to young mothers and let them know someone out there is praying for them.

Debbie and her other co-leader, Peggy Arias, have maintained a close relationship with those at UMC.

Pam Lackey, the director of the NICU, said, “I feel like we’ve known them for so long, and we’ve been through a lot with him personally. So, I’ve just… they’re very special people.”

When special people make these special gifts, these acts of kindness follow amongst others.

“Sometimes just a small gesture of like, something from Threads of Love could motivate them to want to give in the future and want to be part of a community or part of an organization like that,” Jill Shanklin, the department director of the Family Birth Center & Family Care Unit, said.