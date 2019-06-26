Three arrested and meth found after report of carjacking, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said officers responded to the report of a possible carjacking Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. at 82nd Street and Interstate 27.

Police spotted an SUV consistent with the carjacking report. Officers were able to pull over the SUV near 128th Street and University Avenue.

“The three occupants, a male and two females, were taken into custody without incident,” police said.

But then things took an unusual twist.

“The alleged victim of the carjacking fled the area before officers arrived,” police said.

“Investigators discovered approximately 80 grams of methamphetamines and a firearm inside the SUV,” police said.

Police said all three suspects were charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Names were not provided yet, but police said there would be an update.

In addition to TAG (Texas Anti Gang) investigators, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the arrests.