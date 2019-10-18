Three houses burned early Friday morning in Olton

OLTON, Texas — Three homes burned Friday morning in Olton and as of noon, firefighters were will putting out hot spots.

According to the Olton Enterprise, volunteer firefighters from Hart, Springlake and Earth assisted Olton Volunteer Fire Department. More than 50 helped with fires in the 1100 block of Avenue G and the 1300 block of Main Street.

1:15 p.m. UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, the Olton fire chief said arson is suspected in relation to these fires. The investigation is ongoing.

