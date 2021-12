PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Wednesday, Plainview and Hale County reported three additional COVID deaths since December 21 for a total of 182 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Plainview and Hale County jointly reported 12 people hospitalized as of Wednesday with 29 active cases. There were 8,258 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The latest report said 41.79 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.