LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dallas Morning News reported hundreds of flights were delayed in Dallas Monday morning with more than six inches of recent rainfall at both DFW and Love Field. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for thunderstorms in the Dallas area.

In Lubbock, one departing flight was canceled as of 8:50 a.m. with four other departing flights delayed. Two arriving flights were canceled with two others delayed. Most of the afternoon flights into and out of Lubbock were still listed as “on time” according to the LPSIA arrival/departure board.