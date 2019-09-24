Tickets on sale for the 36th Annual Lubbock ISD Band Extravaganza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Estacado, Monterey, Coronado, and Lubbock High bands will perform their UIL competition shows.

Middle school bands from the district will join the combined four high schools on Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park, and perform a musical selection. The Goin’ Band From Raiderland is also scheduled to perform.

Tickets are $5.00 in advance from any band student or the Fine Arts office, or $6.00 at the gate.

Please remember, as part of increasing safety and security around the district, Lubbock ISD implemented a clear bag policy for all visitors to PlainsCapital Park.

