Tiger Woods pulled from vehicle with Jaws of Life after crash

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was removed from the wreckage of a vehicle crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

PIC: Picture of Tiger Woods’ vehicle via live feed from the NBC in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ckWoKiLnqj — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 23, 2021

The following is a statement from LASD

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Black-horse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.