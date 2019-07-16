Tire blow-out blamed for 18-wheeler crash

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a truck-tractor semitrailer crash Monday evening in Southern Hockley County.

DPS said the truck was going north on Highway 385 near the intersection with Farm to Market Road 41. DPS said the truck had a tire blow-out which caused the driver to lose control. The truck went across the highway and hit a utility pole.

The driver was identified as Michael Ortiz, 50, of Lubbock.

“Ortiz was flown to University Medical center for possible injuries sustained as a result of the crash,” DPS said.