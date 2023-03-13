LUBBOCK, Texas – Tito’s Handmade Vodka announced in a press release on Monday that the company donated $1.2 million to the Davis College Water Center. This generous donation made Tito’s the top supporter of the center.

This gift will be used to ensure the quality of water supply on the Texas Southern High Plains. According to Texas Tech, Tito’s support provides the center with the resources to further research and find solutions to global water issues.

“Tito’s Handmade Vodka donates funds to a variety of promising research projects working on solving some of the world’s most urgent problems,” said Sarah Everett, Ph.D., Director of Global Impact and Research at Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

If you are interested in supporting the Davis College Water Center, contact Alex Yack at alex.yack@ttu.edu.