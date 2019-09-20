Toby Mac coming to the United Supermarkets Arena March 2020

Toby Mac performs at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (PRESS RELEASE) – 7X GRAMMY® Winner TobyMac’s popular “Hits Deep Tour” will make 32 stops nationwide in 2020. Joining TobyMac on the tour will be rising stars Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co. The tour will kick off on January 30 at Beaumont, TX’s Ford Park and will include stops at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, and San Antonio’s AT&T Center, before concluding at New Orleans, LA’s UNO Lakefront Arena on March 29, 2020. The nationwide arena tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events, Altura Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, 9/27 at 10:00 AM local time. More information can be found at TobyMac.com or AwakeningEvents.com.

Tickets for the Lubbock show will be available at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

This year’s tour will again feature the fan friendly 20% off First Weekend promotion. During this first weekend that tickets are on sale, fans can save 20% on ALL tickets by using the code word “INSIDER” when purchasing tickets online. This promotion begins at 10:00 am local time on 9/27/19 and runs through 11:59pm local time on 9/30/18.

visit www.TobyMac.com for the latest information.

