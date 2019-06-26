Tom Hanks writes local 3rd graders about “Two Bad Ants”

LEVELLAND, Texas — Back in April, Mrs. Vicky Huber’s 3rd grade class at Capitol Elementary School in Levelland wrote letters to Tom Hanks — the guy who plays Woody in Toy Story and many other famous roles.

Recently, Capitol Elementary said (very excitedly), “He wrote back!!!”

The 3rd graders were encouraging Hanks to make a movie from a story they read called “Two Bad Ants.”

On a card, Hanks wrote back, “This summer, I’m reading Two Bad Ants! Thanks for the letters.” Signed, Tom Hanks.

It was dated May 27.

Spoiler alert. At the end of the story the two ants learn their lesson and aren’t so bad after all.

Link: Capitol Elementary School Facebook post

Link: KLVT Radio Facebook post (April 3)