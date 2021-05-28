Track the power outages this weekend in Lubbock as LP&L switches to ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas — Roughly 70 percent of Lubbock Power & Light customers will experience planned power outages on the weekend of May 29 and 30.

LP&L will switch from the Southwest Power Pool to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Outages are planned for approximately 30 minutes. LP&L established a page on its website to track Power Outages.

Motorists in Lubbock should beware as traffic signals will go out in affected areas as part of this process.

KAMC and KLBK are scheduled to lose power and go off the air Sunday morning at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Customers can see in advance when the power is scheduled to go out. Have your electric meter number handy from your monthly bill (not your water meter number, that’s different), and CLICK HERE. Scroll down to the spot where you can put in your meter number which starts with an ‘E‘. Submit your meter number for an estimated time of power loss.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Power & Light:

Lubbock Power & Light Connects to ERCOT This Weekend

This interconnection is the first in Lubbock’s history and the first in the state in 25 years

This weekend, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is connecting approximately 70% of its system and customers to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). LP&L has been working to make infrastructure updates to connect with the ERCOT system since 2018.

Track Progress

To check outages in progress during the weekend, visit the Outage Map: https://lpandl.com/powering-lubbock/power-outages

Starting Saturday morning, the City will also have a Progress Map on its website where the public can see which portions of work have been completed.

Information on the project will also be located at CityofLubbockUtilities.com

Monitor progress and project updates throughout the weekend by following LP&L and the City of Lubbock social media.

What to Expect

Affected customers can expect a planned outage lasting an average of 30 minutes.

Customers can check if they are included in the May 29-30 connection to ERCOT and get an estimated time for the planned outage by visiting LPandL.com and inputting their meter number – available in the electric portion of their monthly bill – in the lookup tool. The information provided in the lookup tool is an estimate and is subject to change.

In the event a customer’s outage is located in an area marked complete on the Progress Map, they can call customer service for assistance. The City of Lubbock Utilities call center will be available Saturday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.) at 806-775-2509

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be up and running to ensure all City departments are coordinated.

Please Note

As crews work across the system from Saturday to Sunday, traffic lights and railroad crossings may be affected by the brief outages. Lubbock Police Department will be assisting with traffic control through intersections. Please be aware for your safety and that of our police officers.

If you are someone affected by a planned outage, please do not call 9-1-1 to report it. With the implementation of advanced meters, LP&L is aware of customers out of power. Although not necessary for this project, if a customer wishes to report an outage they may send an email to lightsout@lpandl.com with their name, address and nature of outage. They may also call 775-2509.

Helpful Tips

Although it is not mandatory that customers perform the following tasks, LP&L always issues the following tips for customers when planned outages occur:

Unplug sensitive electronic equipment, such as computers and televisions.

Make sure food stays as cold as possible by keeping your refrigerator and freezer closed.

Notify any security companies you use to monitor your business

Utilize a backup power supply as necessary.

All customers affected by the outage this weekend (approximately 83,000 customers) were notified by mail. The goal is to move substation-by-substation as safely and efficiently as possible in order to finish all work by midday Sunday.

LP&L ratepayers can expect to see savings in power costs with the removal of expensive fixed capacity charges that are not required in ERCOT. Joining ERCOT also eliminates the need to build a new power plant at an estimated cost ranging from $350 million to $700 million.

To learn more about LP&L connecting to ERCOT, visit LPandL.com/ERCOT.