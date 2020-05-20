Tracking severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Lubbock and South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening for Lubbock and the South Plains.
Use the video player above to see live update from Ron Roberts and the Storm Weather Lab. App users can CLICK HERE for a better view. There is a “stay tuned” screen when Ron is not live.
Related Links
- EverythingLubbock.com Weather Page
- KAMC Weather Page | KAMC Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Page | KLBK Facebook page
- Interactive Radar
- Hail, damaging winds possible for Lubbock & South Plains on Wednesday afternoon
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hart TX, Nazareth TX until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/RBSGFBXww6— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
630pm: Storms continue to strengthen and are developing further west and northwest of New Home to Woodrow. The City Of Lubbock will likely see storms with this activity as it moves north. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/msJkf6wune— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX, Wolfforth TX until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hVrOR0Fb5B— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
Swapping batteries on the @KAMCNews Strike Drone and we capture storm towards Post. @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/Mr8Lolhv9Z— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 20, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tulia TX, Olton TX, Hart TX until 6:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JNOu89CGP7— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
Storm appears to be strengthening south of Post. Lots of inflow feeding into this storm right now. #TXwx #KAMC #LubWX #SevereWX pic.twitter.com/vionOa73nR— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 20, 2020
South of Crosbyton overlooking the caprock and Post from @KAMCNews Strike Drone @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/vHDpgY0Pjz— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 20, 2020
510PM: RADAR UPDATE…storms continue to move NE across the far southwestern Texas Panhandle and the far southern Rolling Plains. Stay weather aware. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/0j0hzsPsL7— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
449pm: 1.5 inch hail is now being reported just west of Dimmitt. #txwx #lubwx— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
Nice view of this storm as it heads towards Dimmitt, Texas! Hail up to 1.50″ in diameter will be possible with this storm. #TXwx #KAMC #SevereWeather #KAMC pic.twitter.com/CFaTdc5hpS— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 20, 2020
We’ll be live from south of Crosbyton in 5 minutes on our Facebook page with @KAMCNews Strike @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx https://t.co/4JfsWmwozh pic.twitter.com/GgePfGhNSf— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 20, 2020
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/ythRArqq9L— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2020
3:41 PM Radar Update:— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 20, 2020
Showers are beginning to develop. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be issued momentarily. #TXwx #NMwx #KAMC #Severe pic.twitter.com/RvpxL0nGeN