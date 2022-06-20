DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas – A train collided with a vehicle Sunday, and the driver, Gerzain Alonso Valenzuela-Lerma, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred one mile Northeast of Hereford County. The news release said the train attempted to stop when it saw Valenzuela-Lerma’s vehicle but was unable to do so successfully, sending the vehicle off the tracks and into a ditch on the north side.

According to Texas DPS, Valenzuela-Lerma was crossing multiple railroad tracks at a marked railroad crossing northbound on FM 2943, south of its intersection with US 60, when he stopped on the northern-most tracks.

Valenzuela-Lerma sustained injuries leading to his death, according to Texas DPS.