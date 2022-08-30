UPDATE: 1:52 p.m.

An official with BNSF said at around 10:50 a.m. a westbound freight train collided with a semi-truck northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to BNSF crews. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital.

According to BNSF, the crossing, at the site of the incident, is equipped with gates, lights, and bells. The incident is under investigation.

Original Story

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a Tuesday train wreck has caused an intersection to be closed in Hereford.

According to a tweet made to the Amarillo district of TxDOT’s Twitter account, officials said that FM 2943 is closed at US 60 because of the train wreck. Officials said that traffic on FM 2943, south of the tracks, is being detoured at FM 1259.