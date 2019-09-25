Breaking News
Transcript of Trump’s Ukraine call released

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of President Trump’s call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

A whistle-blower claimed that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine and would only release it if Ukraine agreed to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE to read the transcript.

There was no mention of money. There was the mention of Biden’s son.

The transcript quoted Trump as saying, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son,. that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”

