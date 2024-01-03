LUBBOCK, Texas — The holidays are supposed to be a joyful time for many, but for Lubbock resident Kayla Van Zielst, there was one issue weighing her down: an overflowing dumpster.

“We’re proud of our home, we try to keep it where the trash isn’t thrown about everywhere,” said Van Zielst. “It’s really frustrating and disheartening whenever the wind blows and you go out in your front yard and it’s somebody else’s trash.”

Looking around her alley, Van Zielst said there are a lot of things that shouldn’t be there.

“As you can see around us there’s styrofoam, cardboard, cases of beer, all sorts of things all over on the ground; it is disheartening whenever you come outside,” described Van Zielst.

Van Zielst said this problem isn’t new, but did get worse around the holidays. She added that while she wants those working in the Solid Waste Department to enjoy their time off this holiday season, she wasn’t made aware of their adjusted schedule.

However, in a statement from Solid Waste Director, Brenda Haney, she said the schedule was made public and should get back to normal soon.

“The collection schedule was adjusted for three weeks due to the holiday schedule adopted by the City. This revised schedule was provided to the public through press releases and City of Lubbock Social Media Outlets,” Haney’s statement said. “We will return to our regular schedule of Mon-Thur & Tues-Fri next week. As of today, yesterday’s routes have been completed and staff are working diligently on today’s regular routes. The increase in trash volume creates additional challenges this time of year.”

Collection in neighborhoods isn’t the only trouble right now. According to the City, illegal dumping can be worse around this time of year too, especially near apartments and duplexes.

However, the City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Director, Stuart Walker, said since a lot of apartment complexes don’t use the city for their trash services, they can’t always solve these issues.

“[Apartments] may have their trash hauler service come and pick that stuff up one time a month or two times a month,” Walker said. “Other places that might be on city services; [the] City doesn’t offer that, so it’s up to the property maintenance folks… to get that stuff and dispose of it properly.”

Walker said it’s important for folks to take care of trash piling up regardless of how it gets there, as it can result in unwanted, potentially dangerous bugs and rodents gathering near the place you call home. However, he said the goal for his department in 2024 is to mitigate even more instances of illegal dumping. Van Zielst, on the other hand, said she hopes her trash collection schedule returns to normal and is consistent.

“It’d be really nice if we had a consistent trash pick up scheduled twice a week, which is what we’re paying for,” she said.

Whether you’re facing trash collection or illegal dumping issues, and if you’re a City of Lubbock Solid Waste customer, Walker recommends reaching out to the city at the number 806-775-3000 or the MyLubbock App.