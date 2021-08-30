Tree falling on home causes first confirmed Ida death in Louisiana

Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana on August 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening reported the first death from the massive storm that made landfall earlier near the barrier island of Grand Isle.

Deputies responded to a home off Highway 621 in Prairieville around 8:30 p.m. where a tree had fallen on a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ida made landfall with violent winds of 150 mph. As of 10 p.m. Central, Ida has downgraded to a category two hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, located about 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge according to the National Hurricane Center.