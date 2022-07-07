LUBBOCK, Texas – Treeman is a local celebrity to the students and residents that drive along Broadway and University Avenue and often find him singing among the trees.

“I call it ‘treedom.’ So, freedom in the trees, it’s a peace of mind,” said Jeremy Truesdale.

Many know him as Treeman, but Truesdale said there is a reason he is always in the trees.

“Climbing stuff was my way of getting a connection with God. I first started off climbing on top of my family’s rooftop, I would sit on top there and I would close my legs together and I would cry,” said Truesdale, “and I would just talk to God because at that point all I knew was God’s name. So that’s how I had my personal relationship with God, by climbing.”

Truesdale is homeless by choice, traveling from Waco to Lubbock, believing that God will provide for him.

“Birds don’t have no house, they have a nest but they don’t have a house like we have houses. But God still takes care of them,” said Truesdale. “What makes you think that God won’t take care of you the same way he takes care of the birds?”

Truesdale hopes that he can send a message through his singing and tree climbing.

“My goal is to make everyone believe in God, that’s the primary goal,” Truesdale said. “That’s the whole point of me climbing trees and singing all day throughout the day is to gradually get people’s attention because everyone needs their voice to be heard.”

Truesdale also wants to remind residents to not be alarmed if they see him in the trees.

“If you see me up there obviously I can get down, there’s no need to worry, and stop calling the cops because I’m not able to do what I need to do if you keep bringing cops,” said Truesdale.