LUBBOCK, Texas– The 100 Black Men of West Texas are honored to present the 2021 Life Together Conference on Saturday, December 4th! From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. couples are welcome to head to the YWCA to listen to speakers on topics like conflict resolution, fighting fairly, communication skills and financial success! It is $40 per couple and there will be childcare for $10 a kid!