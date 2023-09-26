LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s time for the Panhandle South Plains Fair. Still a tradition after 106 years to support local by eating good food. Stop by the bright red booth representing Christ the King Diocesan Schools and grab a chili cheese dog, a frito pie and a cold drink with ice. The South Plains Fair will be open through September 30. Find out more at southplainsfair.com.
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: