10th Annual Feed Seniors event going on all September long

LUBBOCK, Texas – Throughout the month of September, Comfort Keepers of Lubbock will be hosting the 10th Annual Feed Seniors Now event, benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Weekend Meal Program. This program provides weekend sacks to clients in Lubbock and Wolfforth who have no access to food or assistance on weekends.

Because of the success of this project last year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is now able to provide weekend assistance to 325 seniors each weekend. Still, out waiting list keeps growing. We are asking the community to join in by,

· Organizing a food drive through your business, church, or organization.

· Ordering specific food items from your favorite online company & shipping them to Lubbock MOW * 2304 34th St. * Lubbock, TX * 79411

· Donating directly to this campaign at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.