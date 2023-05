LUBBOCK, Texas—Make plans to attend the 10th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, May 12 & 13. This two-day event will include a state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off, a kid’s cook-off, headliner band Slade Coulter, local vendors and more. Money raised goes to local cancer patients and family as well as local nonprofits as a contribution in memory of Mark Marley. Find out more at markmarleybbqbash.com or on Facebook, Mark Marley Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash.