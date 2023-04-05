LUBBOCK, Texas—The 18th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake Tournament benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will be on May 5 at Lakeridge County Club. Breakfast provided by All American Eatery, lunch by J&M BBQ; plus several other sponsors are making this event possible. A kickoff concert will be held on April 28th at the SERVPRO Headquarters. Tickets & sponsorships are still available to both events. More information on Facebook: SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock. Email: marketing@servproofswlubbock.com