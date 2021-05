2020 Boating Accidents at 30-Year High; Water Safety Urged for National Safe Boating Week Ahead of 2021 Boating Season

LUBBOCK, Texas – In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week set for May 22-28, the Texas

Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds Texans to be safe and vigilant this

upcoming Memorial Day weekend and all summer long by following the law and taking

basic safety precautions while on the water.

The guidance comes at a critical moment: in 2020, boating accidents were at a 30-year

all-time high. Fatalities on Texas waterways increased 45 percent in 2020 from 2019,

while fatal accidents on the water rose by 61 percent. Overall, accidents on the water

were up 67 percent, and injuries were up by 64 percent. More than 70 percent of

boating accidents that occurred in 2020 were on open motorboats or personal

watercraft. The months of May through August traditionally have the highest numbers

of injuries and fatalities statewide, with weekends seeing the peak gures.

This year alone — from January through April 2021 — Texas experienced a 40 percent

increase in open water-oriented fatalities, including boating and swimming incidents,

compared to the same period in 2020. Overall, in 2020, 55 boating fatalities and

multiple boat accidents and injuries occurred on Texas waters.

“Texas Game Wardens will be out in full force Memorial Day weekend to ensure the

public enjoys their time on the water responsibly, however, we need boaters to ensure

they are taking safety seriously, too,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for

Marine Enforcement at TPWD. “Most of the deaths and serious injuries that occurred in

Texas waters last year were preventable by following a few simple, important steps –

including using the safety ignition cut-off switch (ECOS) and wearing life jackets.”

“Summer has arrived for many and with it comes the need to remember to wear their

life vest,” said Kimberly Sorensen, TPWD Boating Education manager. “According to

Texas state law, a life jacket must be available for each occupant of a boat or paddle

craft. Children who are under the age of 13 are required to wear a life vest while on the

boat or when the paddle craft is underway or drifting.”

In 2020, Texas game wardens issued 641 citations for children not wearing a life

jacket, up 11 percent from the previous year. 1,821 citations were issued for

insucient life jackets onboard, up 26 percent from 2019.

“Drowning is the highest reported cause of death in boating fatalities,” said Sorensen.

“Most victims are found not wearing a lifejacket. Simply stowing your life jacket on the

boat is inadequate. Accidents on the water can happen quickly leaving insucient time

to put on a life jacket when most needed. For everyone’s safety, wear your life jacket

and ensure others wear theirs at all times when on the water.”

Law enforcement will also be on the lookout for those violating boating under the

inuence laws. Operating a boat under the inuence of drugs or alcohol is an offense

that can lead to nes, the loss of a driver’s license and an increased risk of accidents or

fatalities on the water.

Boater education is key to helping reduce accidents and fatalities. Of the fatalities and

accidents in 2020, more than 60 percent of boat operators had not completed the

state-mandated boater safety course. In order to operate a personal watercraft or a

boat with a 15-horsepower rating or more, anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993 must

complete a boater education course. Boaters can nd a selection of online boater

courses that can be taken anytime on TPWD’s boater education web page. In-person

courses are available. Paddlers can also access a free paddling safety course online.

Other important safety precautions include checking the weather before heading to the

water, learning to swim, checking your equipment, ensuring sucient backup and

waterproof communication devices, wearing life vest, using the safety engine cut-off

switch (ECOS) and knowing the rules of the waterway before launching on the lake.

The public is encouraged to check with managing authority of the waterbody they

intend to visit for any local ordinances in place. All boating laws are still in effect.

For more information about boating safety, laws and requirements, visit

TPWD’s boating laws website. Check out the Life Jacket Association website for a

guide to proper cleaning and storing of their Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs).