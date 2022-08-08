LUBBOCK, Texas- Come Come celebrate summer with live music by the CMA Band of the Year, The Spur 327 Band, dancing and silent & live auctions. Proceeds to benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, Scholarships for Therapy Students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with Special Needs Saturday, August 13 at 6:30pm for the 2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest. For ticket information visit montereyambucs.org.