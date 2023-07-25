LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 Blitz Build kicks off Labor Day weekend. With a goal to build three new homes, they need volunteers, sponsors, and more. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity builds housing for individuals and families with low to moderate income. Since 1987, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has built or repaired over 150 homes, providing shelter for more than 500 adults and children. Habitat’s homeownership program is not a hand-out, but a hand-up. Get involved at lubbockhabitat.org.