LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2023 Business Expo presented by Lubbock National Bank. The event will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year exhibitors are encouraged to show their LBK support by incorporating the new community brand. The Business Expo is designed to showcase the thriving business community in Lubbock. Informative workshops and presentations by industry experts will be held throughout the day, along with 170 business vendors will be in attendance. To purchase tickets visit lubbockbusinessexpo.com.