LUBBOCK, Texas—If planning a wedding is in your near future, the 2023 Lubbock Bridal Showcase is the place to be. This annual event will be Sunday, January 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with VIP access at 12:30 p.m. There will be vendors and over $10,000 in prize giveaways, plus a groom’s room. Get your tickets and more information at Lubbockbridalshow.com.