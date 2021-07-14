28th Annual Boys & Girls Club Jr. Golf Tournament happening July 22nd

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club is holding its 28th Annual Jr. Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 22nd at Meadowbrook Golf Course located at 601 Municipal Drive. Tee times will begin at 8:00 AM. The age divisions are as follows: 9 & Under, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17. The tournament is open to boys and girls and they will compete in the same age divisions. Trophies will be awarded 1st through 3rd places in each age division with prizes given for the Closest to the Pin and the Longest Drive. Entry fee is $25.00 and the registration deadline is July 21st. Boys & Girls Club members can play at no charge with a current membership. All golfers will receive lunch, a T-shirt and a goody bag. There will also be a putting contest for each age division as well as drawings for prizes. You can register at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club located at 3221 59th Street or mail the registration form to P.O. Box 94163, Lubbock, Tx. 79493. For more information please call the Administrative office at 792-2880 or check on the website at www.lubbockbgc.org.