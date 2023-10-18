LUBBOCK, Texas—Get those walking shoes on for a great cause. Breast Cancer 2023, Walk Against Cancer is October 21 at Mae Simmons Lake. The community is invited to come out to help bring awareness and honors those who are fighting the battle. Sign in begins at 8:00 a.m. Donations from the event will bless two individuals that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer and a local business. Find out more on Facebook: Phyllis Gant.