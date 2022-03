LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hospice of Lubbock will host the 33rd Annual Mayor’s Beans & Cornbread Drive-Thru Luncheon on Friday, March 4. The Luncheon will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the YWCA. Tickets prices start at $20 and can be purchased by calling 806-725-6089, and all proceeds benefit the Hospice of Lubbock.