Glenda Mathis, Chief Executive Officer, and Lory Ioppolo, Presenting Sponsor with Hill & Iopollo tell us all about the women being recognized for their service to the community. The YWCA of Lubbock proudly counts Women of Excellence as one of its annual projects, recognizing and honoring women in our community who have achieved excellence in their careers or professions and whose contributions to business, industry, organizations, and the community are crucial to the success of the same.

Since 1989, Women of Excellence award recipients have been inspiring others in Lubbock not only with their professional achievements but also with the work they do for others. By promoting women as leaders in Lubbock, the YWCA strives to empower women and their families in order to establish strong role models for future generations of young women.

2022 Recipients:

Sandra Harris – Arts & Culture

Beth Bridges – Business

Janice Magness – Education

Comfort Pratt – Education

Katherine Wells – Government

Dina Jeffries – Human Services

Elizabeth Sharp – Social Justice

Ashby Whitaker – Youth Leadership

Lynn Sanderson – Jane O. Burns Award

Melinda Pharies – Mary Nell Strong Community Service Award

34th Annual Women of Excellence Celebration, March 3, 2022, Reception at 6 pm and dinner at 6:30 pm at the Lubbock Civic Center. Individual tickets are $125 each and tables are available to reserve for $1000. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.ywcalubbock.org or by calling them at 806-776-9755.