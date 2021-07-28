35th Annual Garage Giveaway happening Saturday at South Plains Church

LEVELLAND, Texas – Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice are happy to announce that South Plains Church will be hosting it’s 35th annual Garage Giveaway on July 31 beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to participate and be a part of the Garage Giveaway. Doors will promptly open at 9 a.m. at the double doors on the far east side of the parking lot for everyone attending the event. South Plains Church congregation members, as well as members of the community donate quality items for this special event to be a blessing to the community. The quality, as well as the quantity of items donated for the Garage Giveaway only seems to increase every year.

The Garage Giveaway is an event that has been a blessing to the people of the community since 1987. The idea of having a garage sale where everything is free was a unique idea that Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice embraced and believed would be a great service to the people of Levelland. The event started off with an estimated 100 to 125 people attending the first year. Since then, the event has grown to serve over 500 people each year. With the expansion of the church building that opened in 2011, there is more room available to display more items and serve more people.

We would like to thank every church member, as well as every member of the community that contributed items to the Garage Giveaway. It is you, your caring and the items that each person has donated that makes this event a blessing to the community annually. Every year South Plains Church begins taking donations of quality items in July. Donations of all kinds are taken in such as furniture, lamps, TV’s, power tools, books, toys, decorations, clothes of all sizes, as well as shoes of all sizes and much more. When asked what inspired doing an event such as this, Pat Trice said, “We wanted to find a need in our community and meet it,” referencing Matthew 25:37-40.

The Garage Giveaway will be located at the far east doors of South Plains Church. Doors open at 9 a.m. South Plains Church is located at 1421 E. Cactus Drive. If you have any questions please contact the office at 806-894-9674.