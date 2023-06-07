LUBBOCK, Texas —Vitalant is having a 4-day blood drive at the South Plains Mall beginning today, Wednesday, June 7 through Saturday, June 10. The summer months mean the need for blood increases and one donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two Premiere Cinemas movie tickets, two popcorns, a t-shirt and a squeeze toy cow. Visit vitalant.org for more information.