LUBBOCK, Texas—4ore Golf is a great place to spend time with the family, enjoy the outdoors, good food and even book your next event. 4ore Golf is also part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at 4oregolf.com, @4oregolf, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.