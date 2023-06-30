LUBBOCK, Texas—4ORE Golf powered by GolfSuites offers Sunday Funday every Sunday. The cost is $40 for a family pizza, four sodas and an hour of golf. They are golf and so much more, including a full bar and restaurant in a family friendly entertainment. They offer accommodations for your next celebration with family and friends or a corporate event. Find out more at 4oregolf.com, golfsuites.com. 4ORE Golf is a Lubbock Dining for Charities partner. This month the local nonprofit is Lubbock Impact. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com.