4th Annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show happening on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 4th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 23rd at the American Windmill Museum, located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas. Cars can register at 8:00 am the day of the event. The fee is $10.00 per car unless you are a member of the Caprock Corvette Club, then the entry fee is free. The doors will open to the public at 9:00 am. Admission is $5 per person and children 5 and under are free. American Windmill Museum Members will also be admitted free. The public will get a voting ballet to vote for their favorite car in the show. Racer Classic Car Wash will be raffling off 1 free year long pass & 2 six month passes. Raffle tickets can be bought for $1 each or 6 for $5. The show will conclude at 4:00 pm with the raffle drawing and the announcing of the car show winners. Food trucks will be on-site for breakfast, lunch and sweets! We will have J & D’s BBQ, Hank’s Chicken, and Kurbside Sweets in the parking lot.

The museum is a 66,000 square foot facility. The cars will be parked to allow for social distancing while viewing from the public. Masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged. The museum has several hand sanitizing stations throughout the buildings available for use. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of the Caprock Corvette Club’s choosing.