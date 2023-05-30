LUBBOCK, Texas—The annual 4th on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, July 4th. This event is a full day of events for you to enjoy as a spectator or better yet; get involved. Vendor applications are open on the Broadway Festivals website at broadwayfestivals.com until June 16th. Volunteers are still needed; sign up for an hour or all day. The celebration will include the parade, music, food, vendors, eating contest, fishing tournament and of course the fireworks show. If you would like to participate in activities or volunteer, find out more be reaching out: 806-749-2929.