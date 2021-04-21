4th on Broadway taking Sonic Parade on safer, greener and more practical route for 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas – In 2020, events big and small were forced to cancel, change and modify. Lubbock’s 4th on Broadway, rescheduled last year and then adapted for a successful television format, is planning the biggest and best event in its 30-year history. In 2021, the most recognizable change will be a brand new, safer, contiguous Sonic parade route all in Mackenzie Park.

The Sonic parade begins at the corner of 19th Street and Canyon Lake Drive and runs northward to Joyland, via Canyon Lake Drive and to Cesar E. Chavez Drive inside Mackenzie Park.

The new route comes with several advantages. These include less-restricted viewing areas throughout the parade route, better parking options and a more comfortable experience for attendees on the grass of the park system.

Free parking, sponsored by Caprock Cardiology, will be provided along the parade route between 19th Street and Broadway, comfortably accommodating a massive audience that can easily park only steps away from a choice viewing spot. Paid parking will still be available at the South Plains Fairgrounds and in a large lot on the corner of Canyon Lake Drive and Broadway, directly across from the events in the park.

Caldwell says the close proximity of the new Sonic parade route and the daytime and evening events, along with the additional parking, will make for a full, seamless day of activity for families, visitors, and all attendees in Mackenzie Park.

Businesses, nonprofits and other organizations are encouraged to secure their spot in the parade and get a discounted entry fee before the early entry deadline of May 7.

For complete information on all 4th on Broadway activities, visit broadwayfestivals.com.